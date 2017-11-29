SUCHE
Gemeinsame Erklärung zu Syrien, 10.11.2017, Danang (Vietnam)
Keine militärische Lösung in Syrien
Von Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin - kommentiert von Brigitte Queck
Die Präsidenten der USA und Russlands, Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin, haben am 10.11.2017 in Danang (Vietnam) eine gemeinsame Erklärung abgegeben. Darin betonen sie, dass es für die Situation in Syrien keine militärische Lösung geben könne. Darüber hinaus bekräftigte Präsident Trump, dass er ein gutes Treffen mit Präsident Putin gehabt habe und dass der erfolgreiche Abschluss eines Abkommens heute Tausende von Leben retten werde.
Die Präsidenten der USA und Russlands, Trump und Putin, erklären am 10.11.2017 in Danang (Vietnam) gemeinsam (gemäß US-Außenministerium und Kreml):
Präsident Trump und Präsident Putin haben heute am Rande der APEC-Konferenz in Da Nang, Vietnam, ihre Entschlossenheit bekräftigt, ISIS in Syrien zu besiegen. Sie drückten ihre Zufriedenheit über die erfolgreichen, verstärkten amerikanisch-russischen Bemühungen zur Konfliktvermeidung zwischen amerikanischen und russischen Militärexperten aus, die die Verluste des IS auf dem Schlachtfeld in den letzten Monaten dramatisch beschleunigt haben.
Die Präsidenten einigten sich darauf, offene militärische Kommunikationskanäle zwischen militärischen Fachkräften aufrechtzuerhalten, um die Sicherheit sowohl der US-amerikanischen als auch der russischen Streitkräfte und die die Beendigung von Konflikten der im Kampf gegen den IS beteiligten Kräfte zu gewährleisten. Sie bestätigten, dass diese Bemühungen fortgesetzt werden, bis die endgültige Niederlage des IS erreicht ist.
Die Präsidenten waren sich einig, dass es keine militärische Lösung für den Konflikt in Syrien gibt. Sie bestätigten, dass die ultimative politische Lösung des Konflikts durch den Genfer Prozess gemäß der Resolution 2254 des UN-Sicherheitsrats herbeigeführt werden muss. Sie nahmen auch die jüngste Verpflichtung von Präsident Asad für den Genfer Prozess und die Verfassungsreform und Wahlen zur Kenntnis, wie sie in der UNSCR 2254 gefordert werden.
Die beiden Präsidenten bekräftigten, dass diese Schritte die vollständige Umsetzung der Resolution 2254 des UN-Sicherheitsrats einschließlich einer Verfassungsreform und freier und fairer Wahlen unter UN-Aufsicht nach den höchsten internationalen Standards der Transparenz beinhalten müssen, an denen alle Syrer, einschließlich der Bürger in der Diaspora, teilnehmen dürfen. Die Präsidenten bekräftigten ihr Eintreten für die Souveränität, die Einheit, die Unabhängigkeit, die territoriale Integrität und den nichtkonfessionellen Charakter Syriens gemäß der Resolution 2254 und forderten alle syrischen Parteien auf, sich aktiv am Genfer politischen Prozess zu beteiligen und die Bemühungen um ihren Erfolg zu unterstützen.
Schließlich bekräftigten Präsident Trump und Präsident Putin die Wichtigkeit von Deeskalationsgebieten als Zwischenschritt zur Verringerung der Gewalt in Syrien, zur Durchsetzung von Waffenstillstandsabkommen, zur Erleichterung des ungehinderten humanitären Zugangs und zur Festlegung der Bedingungen für die endgültige politische Lösung des Konflikts. Sie überprüften die Fortschritte beim Waffenstillstand in Südwestsyrien, der sich am 7. Juli 2017 zum letzten Mal ereignete, als sich die beiden Präsidenten in Hamburg trafen.
Die beiden Präsidenten begrüßten heute das am 8. November 2017 in Amman, Jordanien, unterzeichnete „Memorandum of Principles“ zwischen dem Haschemitischen Königreich Jordanien, der Russischen Föderation und den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika. Dieses Memorandum bekräftigt den Erfolg der Waffenstillstandsinitiative, die die Reduzierung und letztendliche Abzug von ausländischen Streitkräften und ausländischen Kämpfern aus der Region einschließt, um einen nachhaltigeren Frieden zu gewährleisten. Die Überwachung dieser Waffenstillstandsvereinbarung wird weiterhin über das Beobachtungszentrum in Amman unter Beteiligung von Expertenteams des Haschemitischen Königreichs Jordanien, der Russischen Föderation und der Vereinigten Staaten stattfinden.
Die beiden Präsidenten erörterten die anhaltende Notwendigkeit, menschliches Leid in Syrien zu verringern, und forderten alle UN-Mitgliedsstaaten auf, ihre Beiträge zur Bewältigung dieser humanitären Bedürfnisse in den kommenden Monaten zu erhöhen.
Darüber hinaus stellte Präsident Trump fest, dass er ein gutes Treffen mit Präsident Putin hatte. Er merkte außerdem an, dass die erfolgreiche Umsetzung der heute angekündigten Vereinbarungen Tausende von Leben retten wird. (Dieser Absatz nur in der US-Fassung)
Quellen:
https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2017/11/275459.htm (Joint Statement by the President of the United States and the President of the Russian Federation)
http://en.kremlin.ru/supplement/5252 (Statement by the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America)
Kurzeinschätzung von Brigitte Queck:
Sicher ist dieses Treffen beider Präsidenten von außerordentlicher Wichtigkeit. Aber bei aller Euphorie über erzielte Schritte in Richtung Frieden in Syrien, darf nie vergessen werden WER diesen Krieg provoziert hat.
Anhang - englischsprachige Fassungen
Die Präsidenten der USA und Russlands, Trump und Putin, erklären am 10.11.2017 in Danang (Vietnam) gemeinsam (gemäß US-Außenministerium):
President Trump and President Putin today, meeting on the margins of the APEC conference in Da Nang, Vietnam, confirmed their determination to defeat ISIS in Syria. They expressed their satisfaction with successful U.S.-Russia enhanced de-confliction efforts between U.S. and Russian military professionals that have dramatically accelerated ISIS’s losses on the battlefield in recent months.
The Presidents agreed to maintain open military channels of communication between military professionals to help ensure the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces and de-confliction of partnered forces engaged in the fight against ISIS. They confirmed these efforts will be continued until the final defeat of ISIS is achieved.
The Presidents agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria. They confirmed that the ultimate political solution to the conflict must be forged through the Geneva process pursuant to UNSCR 2254. They also took note of President Asad’s recent commitment to the Geneva process and constitutional reform and elections as called for under UNSCR 2254.
The two Presidents affirmed that these steps must include full implementation of UNSCR 2254, including constitutional reform and free and fair elections under UN supervision, held to the highest international standards of transparency, with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate. The Presidents affirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, territorial integrity, and non-sectarian character, as defined in UNSCR 2254, and urged all Syrian parties to participate actively in the Geneva political process and to support efforts to ensure its success.
Finally President Trump and President Putin confirmed the importance of de-escalation areas as an interim step to reduce violence in Syria, enforce ceasefire agreements, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, and set the conditions for the ultimate political solution to the conflict. They reviewed progress on the ceasefire in southwest Syria that was finalized the last time the two Presidents met in Hamburg, Germany on July 7, 2017.
The two presidents, today, welcomed the Memorandum of Principles concluded in Amman, Jordan, on November 8, 2017, between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Russian Federation, and the United States of America. This Memorandum reinforces the success of the ceasefire initiative, to include the reduction, and ultimate elimination, of foreign forces and foreign fighters from the area to ensure a more sustainable peace. Monitoring this ceasefire arrangement will continue to take place through the Amman Monitoring Center, with participation by expert teams from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Russian Federation, and the United States.
The two Presidents discussed the ongoing need to reduce human suffering in Syria and called on all UN member states to increase their contributions to address these humanitarian needs over the coming months.
In addition, President Trump noted that he had a good meeting with President Putin. He further noted that the successful implementation of the agreements announced today will save thousands of lives.
Quelle: https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2017/11/275459.htm (Joint Statement by the President of the United States and the President of the Russian Federation)
Die Präsidenten der USA und Russlands, Trump und Putin, erklären am 10.11.2017 in Danang (Vietnam) gemeinsam (gemäß Kreml):
President Trump and President Putin today, meeting on the margins of the APEC conference in Danang, Vietnam, confirmed their determination to defeat ISIS in Syria. They expressed their satisfaction with successful US-Russia enhanced de-confliction efforts between US and Russian military professionals that have dramatically accelerated ISIS’s losses on the battlefield in recent months. The Presidents agreed to maintain open military channels of communication between military professionals to help ensure the safety of both US and Russian forces and de-confliction of partnered forces engaged in the fight against ISIS. They confirmed these efforts will be continued until the final defeat of ISIS is achieved.
The Presidents agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria. They confirmed that the ultimate political solution to the conflict must be forged through the Geneva process pursuant to UNSCR 2254. They also took note of President Assad’s recent commitment to the Geneva process and constitutional reform and elections as called for under UNSCR 2254. The two Presidents affirmed that these steps must include full implementation of UNSCR 2254, including constitutional reform and free and fair elections under UN supervision, held to the highest international standards of transparency, with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate. The Presidents affirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, territorial integrity, and non-sectarian character, as defined in UNSCR 2254, and urged all Syrian parties to participate actively in the Geneva political process and to support efforts to ensure its success.
Finally President Trump and President Putin confirmed the importance of de-escalation areas as an interim step to reduce violence in Syria, enforce ceasefire agreements, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, and set the conditions for the ultimate political solution to the conflict. They reviewed progress on the ceasefire in southwest Syria that was finalized the last time the two Presidents met in Hamburg, Germany on July 7, 2017. The two presidents, today, welcomed the Memorandum of Principles concluded in Amman, Jordan, on November 8, 2017, between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Russian Federation, and the United States of America. This Memorandum reinforces the success of the ceasefire initiative, to include the reduction, and ultimate elimination of foreign forces and foreign fighters from the area to ensure a more sustainable peace. Monitoring this ceasefire arrangement will continue to take place through the Amman Monitoring Center, with participation by expert teams from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Russian Federation, and the United States.
The two Presidents discussed the ongoing need to reduce human suffering in Syria and called on all UN member states to increase their contributions to address these humanitarian needs over the coming months.
Quelle: http://en.kremlin.ru/supplement/5252 (Statement by the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America)
- Die USA haben die ISIS - Söldner aus aller Welt im Dienste der USA - aufgebaut, um eigene Soldaten zu schonen und diese nach Belieben in aller Welt in Kriegsgebieten, von den USA geplant, einzusetzen
- Es waren die USA, Großbritannien und Frankreich, die bereits Mitte 2014 begannen, syrische Städte wie Alleppo zu bombardierten.
- Erst dann wandte sich Assad, der der Aggression aus der Luft - wie übrigens weiland Libyen — nichts entgegenzusetzen hatte, auf der Grundlage des Artikels 51 der UNO-Charta hilfesuchend an Russland, das diese Hilfe bis heute erwiesen hat.
- Erst NACHDEM von den ISIS auch Massaker in Europa durchgeführt wurden, begann die so genannte Internationale Gemeinschaft zu ahnen, dass man selbst nicht ungeschoren davon kommt. Sie verabschiedeten im Jahre 2015 die UN-Resolution 2254, in der erstmals dazu aufgerufen wird, die ISIS als schlimmsten Feind der Menschheit zu bekämpfen.
- Und welche Heuchelei, die USA unterzeichneten diese UN-Resolution ebenso! Befürchteten die USA doch, ihre von ihnen hoch gezüchteten Henkersknechte könnten in ihrem Lande ebensolche Massaker verüben, wie bereits in Europa!
